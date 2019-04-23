Congressman Dan Kildee Visits Safe Harbor, Discusses Possible Impeachment

Congressman Dan Kildee visited the Safe Harbor Kitchen on Bay City’s west side Monday to focus attention on the food pantry’s efforts over the last four years to help the less fortunate. The Flint Township Democrat praised the work of Safe Harbor and its business partners to serve hundreds of needy families and individuals.

Kildee says he’s not yet made up his mind whether to proceed with impeaching the President following the release of a redacted version of the Mueller report. Kildee added he wants to gather more information and hear from witnesses before deciding whether to impeach Donald Trump or leave removing him to voters in the 2020 election.