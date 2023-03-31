Congressman Dan Kildee Diagnosed with Treatable Cancer

U.S. Representative of Michigan’s 8th District Dan Kildee has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement released Friday morning, Kildee says he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, which he calls a serious but curable form of cancer. Kildee was able to have the cancer detected early when doctors found a very small tumor in one of his tonsils. He will undergo surgery in a few weeks, after which he will need a few weeks recovery. Kildee’s doctors explain the post-surgery prognosis is excellent.

While Kildee recovers, his office will remain open to serve the people of the 8th District. He has thanked his family, colleagues and constituents for their support.