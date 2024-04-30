Congressional Black Caucus chairman on Biden’s efforts to appeal to Black voters

▶ Watch Video: Congressional Black Caucus chair on Biden’s outreach to Black voters

The Biden campaign is looking to gain ground with Black voters — and has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to get the message out about the administration’s efforts on economic growth, as Harris has taken a leading role on outreach on abortion access and reproductive rights in recent months.

Rep. Steven Horsford, chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, joined the vice president as she spoke with Black business owners and entrepreneurs about their endeavors and the administration’s efforts Monday, an outreach effort that came as CBS News polling shows support for the administration has dipped about 11 points among Black voters, a key demographic, since 2020. He told CBS News 24/7 he’s not worried about weakening poll numbers.

“This is an important time for all of America, but particularly Black America when it comes to our economic opportunities,” said Horsford. “Polls may say one thing today, but I know the record of the Biden-Harris administration, I know the work that we’ve done as Democrats in Congress by putting people over politics, and I know that in the end of this the American people will elect decency over chaos.”

The Nevada Democrat also discussed Harris’ role in the reelection campaign, saying she is “someone who understands the challenges that all Americans but again, particularly Black Americans, face in this unique time.” Harris, both the first person of color and the first woman to hold the office, has in recent months stepped up her role, including appearances in Horsford’s home state, which is projected to be a heated battleground contest in November’s presidential election.

“I’m in my district constantly listening to voters and what they tell me is, look, I’m going to vote my interest, not the interest of the powerful or special interest. They want people who are elected who are going to make sure that they are laser focused on reducing costs, on making our community safer, on creating more opportunity. And that’s what Vice President Harris and this tour on economic opportunities is all about,” Horsford said.