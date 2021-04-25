Congressional Art Competition Open to Mid-Michigan High School Students
(WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)
Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, encouraged all mid-Michigan high school students (grades 9-12) to participate in the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.
“I am excited to once again host the 2021 Congressional Art Competition to highlight the talent of our young artists from Michigan,” said Congressman Kildee. “Throughout the pandemic, art has brought us together and deepened our sense of community. I look forward to seeing the beauty and creativity of submissions from young artists across Michigan’s Fifth Congressional District.”
Each spring, a nationwide high school arts competition is sponsored by the members of the U.S. House of Representatives Congressional Art Caucus. The contest is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent across America. The winner’s artwork will be on display for one year in the U.S. Capitol along with the winners from other congressional districts across the country. An online gallery of last year’s artwork can be found here.
The artwork must be two-dimensional and can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide and 4 inches deep, including the frame. No framed piece should weigh more than 15 pounds. Along with the artwork, each entrant must securely attach a Student Information and Release Form to the back of the artwork. More information can be viewed here.
All art submissions must follow the art competition guidelines and be submitted no later than Friday, April 30th at 5 p.m. ET. Art can be delivered electronically to Congressman Kildee’s staff at [email protected] with the subject line “Congressional Art Competition.”
For more information, please visit https://dankildee.house.gov/services/art-competition or call Congressman Kildee’s office at (810) 238-8627.