Congratulations Summer Salad Spectacular Winners!

Our contestants came up with so many delicious salads at the Summer Salad Spectacular Wednesday 5/15/19 at the Maytag Store! It’s the first time we’ve chosen salads as the focus of one of our cook-offs, and it was a great success!

The winners were:

1st Place, Joan Gerhardt, Saginaw

2nd Place, Linda Schmidt, Kawkawlin

3rd Place, Kamryn Chasnis, Saginaw

Congratulations and thank you to them and all of our contestants. You are all fabulous cooks! We also thank our co-sponsors The Maytag Store and Michigan Sugar. It wouldn’t be possible without them! (all photos by Ann Williams)