Cone Zones Are Coming To Two Areas In Bay County
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Michigan Department of Transportation reports two projects are about to start in Bay County. They include US-10 guardrail improvements and high-friction surface treatments and resurfacing on M-13 north of Pinconning. MDOT will invest $2.5 million to install and replace guardrail, remove emergency crossovers, and complete high-friction surface treatments along 11 miles of US-10 from I-75 to Flajole Road near Auburn in Bay County. Drivers should expect single-lane and shoulder closures. This work will improve road friction on US-10 at curves in the roadway and improve existing and add additional guardrail.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resume work on M-13 from North Street in the city of Pinconning to the Arenac County line. This work is part of a $7.2 million investment to resurface 3.4 miles of roadway, including joint repairs, concrete curb and gutter, and sidewalk and intersection improvements that began in July 2019. Drivers should expect single-lane closures through the work zone.
Both projects will begin next Monday. The US-10 work should be completed in September. The M-13 work should be completed in June.