Concern Raised About Possible Bridge Meeting

Bay City's Independence Bridge is one of two bridges over the Saginaw River considered for sale to private operator. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Bay City Commissioners heard criticism Monday about a reported closed door meeting involving a small group of members and United Bridge Partners late last week. The topic was believed to be the continuing “hot button” issue of long term maintenance of city owned bridges.

City watchdog Alex DeWitt says he’s worried about a lack of public input concerning possible new proposals with no information being released. No Commissioners were either willing or available to comment directly on the story which first appeared on M-Live.