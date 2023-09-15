WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Community Rallies in Support of Family Who Lost Son and Home in Fire

By News Desk
September 15, 2023 2:00AM EDT
(source: GoFundMe)

The Bay City community is rallying around a family who lost their young son in a fire on Wednesday.

Around 12:15 a.m. firefighters responded to a fire at 704 Germania Street which claimed the life of 8-year-old Cullen Lee and injured his 5-year-old brother Harvey. Parents Bree and Aaron Lee and their 18 month old son Mako were able to escape safely. Harvey suffered burns to his hands, feet and face, as well as smoke inhalation. A GoFundMe has been started for the family, and more than $57,000 has been raised as of Friday morning.

Additionally, Barney’s Bar and Grill on Michigan Avenue has announced they are gathering donations for the family including clothing and toys for their toddler and 5-year-old, gift cards, toiletries, and other household items.

