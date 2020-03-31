      Breaking News
President Trump Approves Governor Whitmer’s Request for Major Disaster Declaration

Community Foundations Offering Small Business Relief

Michael Percha
Mar 31, 2020 @ 10:11am
(Alpha Media file photo)

Community Foundations in Clare and Gladwin Counties are donating a combined $25,000 to help small business through the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gladwin County’s Community Foundation is providing $10,000 to the Middle Michigan Economic Development Corporation to support the Michigan Small Business Relief Program. The foundation in Clare County is donating $15,000 to the program.

Through the program, Middle Michigan Development Corporation has received funding in order to provide up to $10,000 grants to small businesses that have encountered a significant hardship as a result of the outbreak.

The deadline for businesses to apply for grants is April 1 with decisions for funding to be made the week of April 6 . More information can be found by visiting michiganbusiness.org/covid19.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
WSGW Community Events
100.5 FM Full Schedule
Sports News