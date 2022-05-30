      Weather Alert

Commercial Building Fires Reported In Bay, Saginaw Counties

Ann Williams
May 30, 2022 @ 11:53am

Area Fire Departments responded to fires in commercial buildings in Bangor Township and Saginaw Sunday evening. Bay County Central Dispatch reported a fire in the Flea Market Building at 3787 East Wilder Road about 6:15 p.m. Bangor Township fought the fire along with mutual aid from other departments. The last fire crews cleared the scene just before 2:00 a.m. Monday.

Saginaw Firefighters were joined by Buena Vista fire crews in putting out a fire in a commercial building in the area of Lapeer and Weadock. That fire was reported by Saginaw County Central Dispatch just after 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

The fires were under investigation. No injuries have been reported.

