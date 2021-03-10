Colts quarterback Andrew Luck confirms he's retiring from NFL

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck confirmed Saturday night that he would be leaving the National Football League. “This is not an easy decision. It’s the hardest decision of my life,” Luck said during a press conference.

He added that he believed retiring was the only way for him to move forward.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. A source told Schefter that Luck was mentally exhausted and said that the quarterback had met with Colts owner Jim Irsay about his decision.

Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field following reports of his retirement from the NFL after the preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty

Luck has experienced considerable injuries since his No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft, including a recent calf issue that sidelined him during the offseason. He missed the entire 2017 season due to a shoulder injury.

Luck thanked the franchise, his fellow teammates and Colts fans and said he was grateful to have been drafted to the team. “From the moment I arrived in Indianapolis, I could be myself,” Luck said. “For that, I appreciate it.”

The Colts will likely start Jacoby Brissett during the first game of the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers.