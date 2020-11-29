Colorado Governor announces he has tested positive for COVID-19

Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Saturday announced that he and his partner, Marlon Reis, have both tested positive for the coronavirus. As of Saturday night, both the governor and the first gentleman were asymptomatic, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits,” Polis said. “No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet away from others, and wash your hands regularly.”

Polis will work remotely for the time being, according to the statement.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Colorado has reported more than 225,000 cases and more than 2,500 people have died, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

Polis joins a number of high profile U.S. politicians who have tested positive for COVID-19, a list that includes President Donald Trump and several other governors. Previously, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt have all announced positive test results.

The U.S. has reported more than 13,235,500 cases of COVID-19 and at least 266,000 people have died, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.