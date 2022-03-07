      Weather Alert

College Teacher Arrested in Child Sex Sting

News Desk
Mar 7, 2022 @ 8:38am
(source: Genesee County Sheriff's Dept.)

A teacher at Mott Community College was arrested for trying to have sex with a minor.

The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team or GHOST set up a sting operation and nabbed 48-year-old David Dues of Burton, who believed he was going to have sex with a 15-year-old. During the investigation, police allegedly discovered infant and child pornography on a secret folder in Dues’ phone.

Dues is arraigned on 23 felony counts. Police say there may be more victims in the case. Anyone who believes they are a victim can call 9-1-1 or (810) 257-3422.

Popular Posts
Winds Cause Hazardous Conditions On Saginaw Bay
Minor Injuries Reported After Morning Crash
Drunk Driver Causes Two Crashes in Bay City
Woman Found Dead in Midland, Suspect Also Found Dead
Catholic Relief Services Accepting Donations On Behalf of Ukraine
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On