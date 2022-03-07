College Teacher Arrested in Child Sex Sting

A teacher at Mott Community College was arrested for trying to have sex with a minor.
The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team or GHOST set up a sting operation and nabbed 48-year-old David Dues of Burton, who believed he was going to have sex with a 15-year-old. During the investigation, police allegedly discovered infant and child pornography on a secret folder in Dues’ phone.
Dues is arraigned on 23 felony counts. Police say there may be more victims in the case. Anyone who believes they are a victim can call 9-1-1 or (810) 257-3422.