      Weather Alert

Coleman Man Crashes Into Bay County Deputy Patrol Vehicle

Michael Percha
Dec 22, 2021 @ 7:57am

A 54-year-old Coleman man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after crashing into a Bay County deputy patrol vehicle Tuesday, December 21.

Deputies responded to a minor crash on west bound US-10 in Williams Township around 12:20 a.m. One of the patrol vehicles was parked in the slow lane with emergency lights activated when a brown 2001 Chevy Astro van slammed into it. The vehicle was unoccupied.

The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say alcohol or drugs may be factors in the crash.

