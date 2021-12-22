Coleman Man Crashes Into Bay County Deputy Patrol Vehicle

A 54-year-old Coleman man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after crashing into a Bay County deputy patrol vehicle Tuesday, December 21.
Deputies responded to a minor crash on west bound US-10 in Williams Township around 12:20 a.m. One of the patrol vehicles was parked in the slow lane with emergency lights activated when a brown 2001 Chevy Astro van slammed into it. The vehicle was unoccupied.
The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say alcohol or drugs may be factors in the crash.