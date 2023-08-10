Coleman Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Take Hostages

A Coleman man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to take hostages and barricading himself in his house Sunday night.

According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in Warren Township after the resident reported that the 38-year-old man was there and appeared to be on drugs. The woman claimed the man had a rifle and said something about taking hostages.

The man left before deputies got there, but officials say he later committed a felonious assault with a gun in Geneva Township. Deputies found the suspect and attempted to pull him over, but authorities say he fled back to his home and barricaded himself inside. State Police and SWAT were called to assist, and the suspect was arrested.

He’s currently being held without bond in the Midland County Jail awaiting arraignment.