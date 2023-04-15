Coleman County Schools Bond and Millage Renewal

Coleman Community School district had their proposals for a bond issue and millage renewal approved by the Midland Business Alliance Board of Directors.

The County-Wide School Enhancement Millage Renewal will be on the May 2 ballot this year for Midland area voters. The millage brings $5.4 million to Midland county public schools each year, and the renewal would put the millage in effect for five years. The bond proposed by the Coleman Community School district is meant to update and upgrade current buildings by raising over $15 million. The Midland Business Alliance Board supports the proposals because it believes they are needed for student success.