WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Coleman County Schools Bond and Millage Renewal

By Lilac Eash
April 15, 2023 8:00AM EDT
Share
Coleman County Schools Bond and Millage Renewal
(Getty Images)

Coleman Community School district had their proposals for a bond issue and millage renewal approved by the Midland Business Alliance Board of Directors.

The County-Wide School Enhancement Millage Renewal will be on the May 2 ballot this year for Midland area voters. The millage brings $5.4 million to Midland county public schools each year, and the renewal would put the millage in effect for five years. The bond proposed by the Coleman Community School district is meant to update and upgrade current buildings by raising over $15 million. The Midland Business Alliance Board supports the proposals because it believes they are needed for student success.

Popular Stories

1

Bay City Fire Damages Businesses and Apartments
2

State Police Helicopter Aids in Chase and Arrest
3

Shooting in Colorado Claims Life of Bay City Soldier
4

State Police Troopers Foil Alleged Kidnapping Attempt
5

SVSU President Reflects on First Three Months