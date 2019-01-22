Cold Weather Closes Bay City’s Government

WSGW News file photo

While outside temperatures are warming up from an earlier deep freeze, it’s a problem in the center of Bay City government. City hall was closed about 1:00 Tuesday afternoon because of flooding caused by a broken water pipe.

City Manager Dana Muscott says it’s a repeat of a similar problem several years ago with the pipe located in an outside wall of the commission chamber that’s exposed to cold air. The second floor commission chamber has standing water along with offices on the first floor.

A contract crew is mopping up the water and making repairs. An estimate of the damage has not been determined. City Hall  in Bay City will be closed until Thursday.

People who need to pay a bill can still drop off payments in a box located in the  parking lot off Washington on the north side of the building.

