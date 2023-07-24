Coast Guard searching for cruise ship passenger who went overboard

The U.S. Coast Guard has launched a search for a 30-year-old man who went overboard from the Carnival Elation cruise ship off the coast of Florida on Sunday morning, officials said.

Both air and water teams are looking for the man, who went overboard about 95 miles east of Melbourne, Florida, according to the Coast Guard.

The man, a passenger on the cruise ship, jumped from the vessel as the ship was returning to Jacksonville on Sunday, according to a Carnival spokesperson. The man’s travel companion told crew members he was missing late in the afternoon after he had not been seen all day.

Crew members searched the ship and reviewed security camera footage to find the man, the Carnival spokesperson said. They contacted shoreside authorities once they determined the man had jumped off the ship.

The cruise was advised to continue to Jacksonville. The Carnival Elation was on a four-day Bahamas trip and returned to its homeport of Jacksonville on Monday morning.

Officials have not publicly identified the missing man.

In late May, a 35-year-old man went overboard a cruise ship. The man fell off a Carnival Magic cruise ship about 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida. The search for him was suspended several days later. Earlier in May, an 18-year-old from Louisiana went overboard from a boat during a sunset cruise in the Bahamas, authorities said. The Coast Guard also called off its search for the teen.