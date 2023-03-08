Coast Guard Clears Safety Zone on Saginaw Bay

Photo from Huron County Sheriff

The annual Saginaw Bay Regulated Navigation Area (RNA) will be deactivated this week after only 25 days of being in effect.

The Coast Guard enforces the restriction every year while significant ice is on the bay to protect ice fisherman and others. This year the RNA went into effect on February 5th, but the Coast Guard will be lifting it at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday due to a short ice season and little to no ice buildup.