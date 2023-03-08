WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Coast Guard Clears Safety Zone on Saginaw Bay

By jonathan.dent
March 8, 2023 4:00AM EST
Share
Coast Guard Clears Safety Zone on Saginaw Bay
Photo from Huron County Sheriff

The annual Saginaw Bay Regulated Navigation Area (RNA) will be deactivated this week after only 25 days of being in effect.

The Coast Guard enforces the restriction every year while significant ice is on the bay to protect ice fisherman and others. This year the RNA went into effect on February 5th, but the Coast Guard will be lifting it at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday due to a short ice season and little to no ice buildup.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Man's Cash Seized in 2021 Returned, Mostly
2

Police look for woman needing help
3

Person of Interest in Vassar Shooting Taken into Custody
4

Sheriff's Deputy, EMS Worker Attacked by Dog in Ogemaw County
5

Saginaw Twp. Firefighters Extinguish Burning Semi Truck Friday Morning