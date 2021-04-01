      Weather Alert

Coach retires after leading North Carolina to 3 championships

CBS News
Apr 1, 2021 @ 11:30am

Roy Williams in 2009.

Streeter Lecka / Getty

Roy Williams, the University of North Carolina men’s basketball coach, is retiring after leading the team to three NCAA championships, the team announced Thursday. Williams, 70, spent 33 seasons as a head coach, including 18 at his alma mater, North Carolina, and 15 years at Kansas.

“Thank you for all you have done and meant to everyone who plays and loves our game,” the school said in a statement.

The Hall of Fame head coach won NCAA titles with the Tar Heels in 2005, 2009 and 2017.

This story will be updated. 

Popular Posts
Kawkawlin Township Couple Killed in Fiery Crash Near South Haven
Bomb Squad Responds To Bay County Restaurant
Saginaw Police Investigate Downtown Shooting
Saginaw Catholic Diocese Removes Priest from List of Clergy With An Allegation of Child Sexual Abuse
Bay City Drive-By Shooting Incidents Under Investigation
Sports News