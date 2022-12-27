WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Co-Conspirator behind Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison

By jonathan.dent
December 27, 2022 12:48PM EST
Image of Adam Fox provided by Kent County Sheriff's Office via AP

One of the conspirators behind the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will spend 16 years behind bars.

39-year-old Adam Fox from Wyoming, Michigan was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted in August along with co-conspirator Barry Croft Junior following an 11-day retrial.

According to the Justice Department, Fox and Croft masterminded the plan to kidnap Governor Whitmer from her vacation home, and use explosives against her security detail and to hinder law enforcement.

Fox is the third of four conspirators to be sentenced. Co-defendants Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted in the original trial, while 27-year-old Ty Garbin and 28-year-old Kaleb Franks pleaded guilty. Garbin was sentenced to 30 months, while Franks received a term of 4 years.

Croft, the last defendant, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

