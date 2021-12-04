CNN fires Chris Cuomo

▶ Watch Video: CNN suspends anchor Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo has been fired from CNN for his role in helping his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, craft his defense during a sexual harassment scandal, the network announced Saturday. Cuomo was suspended by the network on Wednesday after the New York attorney general released text messages he sent to one of his brother’s top aides.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” CNN wrote. “We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

