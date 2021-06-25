      Weather Alert

CMU to Increase Tuition Rate

Ric Antonio
Jun 25, 2021 @ 7:37am
(source: Central Michigan Univeristy)

Central Michigan University will be increasing its tuition for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Full time incoming freshmen students taking 12 credit hours will be paying $5,100 a semester, or $425 per credit, up 1.92 percent from $417 per credit last year. Similar increases will be seen by continuing and upper-level students.

CMU Trustee board chair of finance, Ed Plawecki, says the school doesn’t make the decision lightly, especially with the pandemic nearing the year and a half mark, but says it is absolutely the responsible thing to do. CMU President Robert Davies adds that since merit scholarships are tied to a percentage of tuition, not a dollar amount, many students will only see a minimal impact.

In addition to the increase, the board of trustees also approved a $435 million operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1.

