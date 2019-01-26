CMU Student Charged With Killing Parents Found Mentally Ill

A Central Michigan University student from Illinois has been committed to a psychiatric facility after a judge found him mentally ill at the time his parents were shot to death in his dorm room. Twenty-year-old James Davis Jr. of Plainfield, Illinois was charged with killing his parents, James Davis Sr. and Diva Davis, last March when they came to pick him up for spring break last March.

The judge’s ruling means Davis won’t stand trial and could be held in the psychiatric facility indefinitely. In court, he pleaded guilty by reason of insanity.

Police say Davis showed erratic behavior the night before the shootings, telling officers someone was trying to kill him. Davis was captured 16 hours after the shootings. A train conductor called 911 when he saw him wearing only underwear.