CMU Shuts Down Fraternity

A fraternity at Central Michigan University has been suspended after allegations of sexual misconduct, hazing and the death of a member. Vice President Steven Johnson said the allegations against Phi Sigma Phi show a “significant threat to the safety” of students. He said witnesses have been uncooperative or unwilling to talk about the allegations, and the university has been frustrated by that. In a statement released Tuesday, Johnson said the fraternity has been “officially removed from CMU forever.”

A 21-year-old student from suburban Detroit was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in April. Phi Sigma Phi had been using the house for a party.