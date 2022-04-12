      Weather Alert

CMU Shooter Sentenced

Apr 12, 2022 @ 7:40am
(source: Isabella County Sheriff's Department)

The man responsible for the shootings of two Central Michigan University students last April has been sentenced in Isabella County.

On April 24, 2021, Tyler Bunting and John Keller were wounded by gunfire while at a gathering at an apartment complex at 3400 East Deerfiled Rd. in Union Township. The shooter was Kenneth Thomas, Jr. Bunting was originally listed in stable condition but Keller was critically wounded. Both men have since recovered.

On February 28, Thomas pleaded guilty to weapons discharge in or at a building causing serious impairment and felony firearm. Charges of assault with intent to murder and other firearms charges were dropped as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced to 96 months to 20 years in prison, plus another two years for felony firearm.

