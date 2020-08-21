CMU Reports COVID-19 Cases on Campus
(source: Central Michigan Univeristy)
Central Michigan University is experiencing a spread of positive COVID-19 cases.
In-person classes began this week at the campus in Mount Pleasant. District health officials say as of Monday, August 17, five people tested positive for the virus, and some have had close contact with several other students who are beginning to show symptoms of the illness. One positive case has had close contact with at least 12 other people, according to officials, and they are attempting to track down others who may have been exposed.
It isn’t clear at this time what actions the school will take, though a shutdown and transition to remote learning is possible should the virus continue to spread. The school is reporting its numbers each Monday. Health officials say anyone who begins to feel sick or test positive for the virus need to self-quarantine. Students on campus are urged to wear masks, social distance and frequently wash and sanitize their hands.