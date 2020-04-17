CMU Freezes Tuition For 2020-2021
(source: Central Michigan University)
Central Michigan University has frozen tuition for undergrads for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
The school’s Board of Trustees made the decision unanimously recently, which will also freeze all mandatory fees for new and returning students. However, graduate and doctoral tuition rates are still undecided.
The board made the decision to initiate deferred payment and flexible payment plans. The university will also not be assessing late fees preventing current students from enrolling this year in classes for future semesters.