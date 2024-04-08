CMT Music Awards winners list for 2024: Live updates

▶ Watch Video: ET

Country music’s biggest stars have gathered to honor the best in country music videos and television performances at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Kelsea Ballerini, who is returning to host the ceremony for the fourth time, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll came into the night tied for the most nominations, with three each.

CMT Music Award winners are determined entirely by fan vote, and voting for the video of the year award remains open throughout Sunday night’s show. There were originally 16 nominees announced for video of the year, but on April 1 the field was whittled down to six, based on voting. The final three nominees — Johnson, Jelly Roll and Ballerini — were announced on the day of the show.

The show is once again being held in Austin, Texas, at the Moody Center. It is being broadcast on CBS television stations and streaming live on Paramount+.

Below is the full list of winners and nominees:

Collaborative video of the year