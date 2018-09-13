Closing The “Skills Gap” Is Focus Of Midland Meeting

Area business, labor and educational officials met at Midland’s Longview Elementary School Thursday to discuss more effective ways of working together to attract more students into high demand, high wage jobs now going

largely unfilled.

Superintendent Deb Kadish of the Bay-Arenac Intermediate School District says steps could include more businesses

allowing job shadowing and making internships available. Kadish added school teachers and counselors will also need to upgrade their skills to help more students in the right direction.