Clio Woman Run Over by Own Vehicle

October 4, 2023 5:30AM EDT
A 68-year-old woman from Genesee County died after being run over by her own vehicle on Tuesday.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says the woman stopped near a mailbox in the 13000 block of Linden Road in Clio around 9 a.m. Investigators believe that she failed to put the car in park before getting out, and when it began to roll, she chased after it and tripped into its path. The woman was reportedly pinned under the vehicle when police arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say it appears to have been an accident, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

