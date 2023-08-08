WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Clio Reinstates Boil Water Advisory

By News Desk
August 8, 2023 2:00AM EDT
A boil water advisory has once again gone into effect for the city of Clio.

An advisory was first issued August 2 after a portion of the city lost water pressure, but was lifted Monday. Now, city officials say water main work on Butler Street has dropped the pressure again, affecting an area including Butler Street from North Mill Street to Cherry Street. Officials are advising anyone in that area to boil their water before using it to drink or cook, as there is a potential for bacterial contamination.

The city expects the problem to be resolved within 72 hours.

