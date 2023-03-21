WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Clio Man Sentenced on Multiple CSC Charges

By News Desk
March 21, 2023 2:00AM EDT
A Clio man was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Monday for sexually asaulting a teenage girl in multiple counties.

The sentencing took place in Tuscola County where 59-year-old John Digiacomo assaulted a 14-year-old girl from 2014 to 2015. Prosecutors say Digiacomo gave the girl drugs and threatened to kill her family when she tried to stop the assaults. He was convicted on charges of first-, second-, third- and fourth-degreee criminal sexual conduct, plus felony firearm.

The assaults also allegedly took place in Genesee and Saginaw counties. A trial date in Genesee County is pending.

