Clio Issues Fourth Boil Water Advisory in Six Weeks

By News Desk
August 22, 2023 4:00AM EDT
Clio residents are once again being advised to boil water before drinking or cooking with it.

City officials say a loss of water pressure is affecting residents along Butler Street from North Mill to Cherry streets. City crews are working to connect water street lines to a new main along Butler, resulting in the loss of pressure and a potential for bacteriological contamination.

It’s the fourth time the city has issued a boil water advisory for that portion of the community after a city contractor reportedly hit a service lead on July 12. The city will advise residents when the water is safe to drink again.

