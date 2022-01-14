Clio Among Schools Closing Friday Due to COVID Numbers

A number of schools are reporting closures Friday and into next week as COVID-19 continues to take a toll on student and staff.
Clio Area Schools will be closed today and will be requiring masks for all staff and students when class resumes on January 18th following the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr holiday- after a reported 750 students missed class because of coronavirus.
Superintendent Fletcher Spears said in a letter to parents that the district has 155 confirmed cases and 621 probable cases.
The mask requirement will be in effect until at least January 28th, when the district will re-evaluate it’s needs.
Chippewa Hills intermediate school district superintendent Bob Grover is also reporting that district will be seeing a closure Friday, citing staffing numbers as well.
With the new isolation period requirements by the state health department, students who have tested positive on-or-before January 12th can return to school when it reopens on January 18th if they are not experiencing any symptoms.