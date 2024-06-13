WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Climate protesters disrupt congressional baseball game, Republicans win

By CBS News
June 13, 2024 9:12AM EDT
Members of the Democrat and Republican teams shake hands following the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity at National's Park on June 12, 2024 in Washington, DC.  Kent Nishimura / Getty Images

Washington — A group of climate protesters interrupted the Congressional Baseball Game on Wednesday night, leaping onto the field before Republicans defeated the Democrats in a decisive win.

Demonstrators appearing to protest the fossil fuel industry leapt from the stands onto the field, where they were immediately tackled by Capitol Police. The eight individuals were arrested and are being charged with federal charges, the Capitol Police said

After the temporary disruption, Republicans went on to best their Democratic colleagues 31-11 in the game, as the GOP continued their winning streak in the annual game that was first played in 1909.

The charity event broke records this year, bringing 30,000 fans to Nationals Park and raising $2.2 million for local charities, according to the Congressional Sports for Charity. 

Among those playing for the GOP were House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who was shot in 2017 at a congressional baseball practice, Sen. Joni Ernst and Sen. Eric Schmitt. And among the Democrats were House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, Sen. Alex Padilla and Rep. Ruben Gallego. 

Jaala Brown contributed to this report. 

