Cleveland Manor Receives Consumers Energy Foundation Grant

Cleveland Manor, a low-income apartment building for seniors in Midland, has received a $50,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation to help renovate 105 apartments.
“Consumers Energy is committed to helping Michigan residents stay safe and warm in their
homes this winter and in all seasons,” said Carolyn Bloodworth, secretary/treasurer of the
Consumers Energy Foundation. “We are happy to support Cleveland Manor and their mission,
which is so important to the Midland community.”
Cleveland Manor’s original building, Cleveland Manor I, was built in 1968 and now needs plumbing and electrical upgrades. The planned renovation will also provide residents with amenities intended to improve their quality of life, such as walk-in showers and upgraded water heaters. The estimated budget for the project is $3.48 million. The grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation brings the total raised from charitable sources to $2.75 million. Cleveland Manor is providing an additional $300,000 and has more grant applications still under consideration.
Cleveland Manor I, located at 2200 Cleveland Avenue in Midland, was the first apartment building in the city of Midland to provide an affordable rental option for seniors.
“As a nonprofit, support from the community is key to our success,” said Trudy Laufer,
executive director of Cleveland Manor. “We are incredibly grateful for this gift from the
Consumers Energy Foundation.”