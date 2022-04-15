      Weather Alert

Cleveland Manor Partners with Case Systems on Apartment Renovations

Ann Williams
Apr 15, 2022 @ 2:38pm
Cleveland Manor East (source: Cleveland Manor)

Cleveland Manor in Midland is partnering with a local casework manufacturer for an upcoming multi-million dollar renovation. Residents of Cleveland Manor One will soon receive kitchen cupboards and countertops produced by Case Systems. The company offered to provide the cabinetry at a significantly reduced cost, translating into savings of more than $40,000.

The cabinetry will be installed as part of a larger renovation project starting this spring. Cleveland Manor I provides 105 apartments to older adults living on a low income. Built in 1968, it was the first affordable housing option for Midland County’s senior citizens.

