Cleanup Underway At Shiawassee Oil Spill

By News Desk
March 3, 2023 6:00AM EST
A few days ago, an oil spill was detected in Shiawassee County.

About 225 gallons of fuel oil were discovered Tuesday in the Corlett Creek County Drain. The spill spreads about a mile between Delaney Road and the Shiawassee River. Shiawassee County Emergency Management alerted the county health department, which reported the spill to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). The source of the spill was determined to be a failed fuel oil tank which leaked into the drain. Clean up efforts began right away.

Officials say there is no impact to drinking water supplies at this time and continue to monitor the situation.

