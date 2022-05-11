Clare Man Dies in Wrong Way Crash

Police in Clare County are investigating a Monday, May 9 crash that took the life of an 84-year-old Clare man.
The man was driving a red Ford Ranger around 11:30 a.m. on Clare Ave. near Lincoln Rd. in Hatton Township. He was heading the wrong way, according to police, and crashed head on into a Ford F-250 pickup hauling a livestock trailer, driven by a 45-year-old Sterling man. The Clare man died at the scene. The Sterling man was treated at the scene for injuries and released. A cow in the trailer was euthanized due to its injuries.
The Clare County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Michigan State Police, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, Clare City Police Department, Harrison Fire Department, MMR, Clare County Road Commission and Auto Solution’s Towing.