Clare Hotel to Receive Historic Renovation

A hotel in downtown Clare is going to get a face lift with an historic feel.

The Doherty Hotel and Conference Center at 604 N. McEwan is looking to renovate both the interior and exterior of the building. Built in 1924, owner Dean Doherty is planning on giving the outside it’s original look, while updating the inside with modern amenities. There will be 21 upscale rooms, which will include three rooms with kitchenettes for visitors on extended stays.

It won’t be completely old world on the outside, however. Doherty plans on installing 8 Tesla Super Charging Stations, which will be ready after Memorial Day.

The total investment in the project is around $6.2 million dollars. Spence Brothers of Saginaw will head up contracting services for the project.