Clare County Suspect Facing Meth Charges

Ann Williams
Oct 26, 2020 @ 6:39pm
source: Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police arrested a 39-year-old Harrison man Friday evening after they found him in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine.

Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post stopped to check on a parked vehicle about 7:00 p.m. on the shoulder of the road on Ball Avenue near Townline Lake Road in the City of Harrison, Hayes Township, Clare County. They saw a firearm magazine on the front seat of the vehicle, and asked the driver to exit the vehicle.

They found the individually packaged methamphetamine after a search of the vehicle.  More packaging material was also found in the vehicle. The man was arrested and taken to the Clare County Jail pending arraignment.

 

