Clare County Post Office, Convenience Store Shut Down Over Mercury Spill

May 16, 2023 4:00AM EDT
(Getty Images)

A suspected mercury spill shut down a post office in Clare County on Monday.

Emergency responders went to the Lake Post Office in Garfield Township after employees reportedly saw what looked like mercury leaking from one of the packages around 9:00 a.m. According to Clare County Emergency Management Director Jerry Becker, the post office and a nearby convenience store were closed while the hazard was assessed, and residents of neighboring houses were asked to temporarily evacuate.

The Isabella County HazMat Team, U.S. Postal Service, Garfield Township Fire Department, Central Michigan District Health Department, and Mobile Medical Response all stayed at the scene for investigation and cleanup activities.

