      Weather Alert

Clare County Man Arrested for Shooting At Neighbor’s House, Vehicles

Michael Percha
May 17, 2021 @ 10:01am
(Alpha Media file photo)

A 45-year-old man was arrested in Clare County Sunday, May 16 after allegedly shooting at his neighbor’s house.

Police responded to the area of Finley Lake and Cedar in Lincoln Township where they found bullet holes in the house and in vehicles parked at the home. Police were able to locate the suspect at his own residence, near the home where the bullet holes were found.

Police say the Farwell man fled into the woods with a rifle. He was eventually located and arrested without incident. He is currently awaiting arraignment in the Clare County Jail.

 

 

 

Popular Posts
Volunteers Needed for Habitat for Humanity Project in Saginaw
Plans Underway to Restore, Redisplay Saginaw "Bean Bunny"
Loons Announce Easement of COVID-19 Protocols
State Police Troopers Rescue Tuscola County Man Suffering a Medical Issue
St. Clair County Woman Missing, Endangered Missing Advisory Issued
Sports News