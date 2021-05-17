Clare County Man Arrested for Shooting At Neighbor’s House, Vehicles
(Alpha Media file photo)
A 45-year-old man was arrested in Clare County Sunday, May 16 after allegedly shooting at his neighbor’s house.
Police responded to the area of Finley Lake and Cedar in Lincoln Township where they found bullet holes in the house and in vehicles parked at the home. Police were able to locate the suspect at his own residence, near the home where the bullet holes were found.
Police say the Farwell man fled into the woods with a rifle. He was eventually located and arrested without incident. He is currently awaiting arraignment in the Clare County Jail.