Clare County Man Arrested After 9-Month-Old Tested For Meth
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police have arrested a Clare county man after a 9-month-old tested positive for methamphetamine.
Clare County Sheriff’s deputies executed two search warrants and arrested 47-year-old Jason Jones after the Sheriff’s department and Child Protective Services started an investigation following the infant’s drug test results at a Mt. Pleasant Hospital was reported to authorities.
A Search warrant at the child’s residence in the Bertha Lake area of Lincoln Township resulted in a large quantity of crystal meth and packaging materials, which were seized from the house.
After further investigation, Police searched and allegedly found another large stash of meth and firearms at a second home.
Jones appeared in Clare County District Court Tuesday for arraignment on two counts of delivering or manufacturing meth and one count of maintaining a drug house.
He remains in custody at the Clare County Jail on $90,000 bond.
No update has been provided on the infant’s condition.