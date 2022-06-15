      Weather Alert

Clare County Homeowner Won’t Face Charges for Shooting, Killing Intruder

Ann Williams
Jun 15, 2022 @ 6:40pm
intrusion of a burglar in a house inhabited

Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis has determined that a homeowner was legally justified in fatally shooting an intruder last month, and will not face any criminal charges.

Kevin Lighthall died on May 5, after entering a home on McEwan Street in Clare shortly after 6:00 a.m., and charging at the homeowner, who fired at him three times.

After reviewing all the evidence, Ambrozaitis said the homeowner “acted under the honest and reasonable belief that he or others in the home were in immediate danger of death or serious injury, and that immediate action was necessary to protect himself and the others in the home.”

