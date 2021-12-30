      Weather Alert

Claims to Begin in Flint Water Settlement

Michael Percha
Dec 30, 2021 @ 7:30am

People affected by the Flint water crisis can begin filing claims for the settlement agreement starting next year.

The agreement totals $626 million, funded by the state, the city of Flint, McLaren hospitals and Rowe Professional Services. Individual claims can be filed from January 12 to May 12, 2022. A virtual town hall meeting will be held January 6 at 6:00 p.m. to explain the claims process.

Registration for the event is at the Flint Water Justice website. A help line is also available for residents at (800) 493-1754.

