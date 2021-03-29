      Weather Alert

City Rescue Mission Opens Donation Center

Ann Williams
Mar 29, 2021 @ 5:25pm
source: City Rescue Mission

Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan’s new Donation Center is open in Saginaw and accepting donations. The donations are collected to help people furnish a home when they’re moving out of the shelter. Below is a list of some of the items being accepted:

BEDROOM/LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM: Furniture, linens, and decor

KITCHEN: dish sets (no china), small appliances, cookware, silverware, linens, and decor

BATHROOM: bath mats, rugs, curtain rings, shower curtains/liners, towels, wash cloths, décor

WINDOWS: curtain panels, adjustable rods, blinds, shades

LAUNDRY/CLEANING: supplies and paper products

MISCELLANEOUS: batteries, extension cords, toys, board games, toy boxes/shelves

The donation center is located on the City Rescue Mission campus at 1021 Burt in Saginaw. You should enter off Park Street. Call the City Rescue Mission at 989-752-6051 to schedule donations of large items or for any questions about the process. You’re asked to clean used items thoroughly before donating, and not to donate anything torn, broken or stained.

