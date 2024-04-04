City of Saginaw Website gets New Look

The City of Saginaw’s online presence has a new look.

The City’s Technical Services Department says the new, redesigned website, launched Thursday, features a powerful search tool, fresh design, and a cleaner, easier layout to navigate. The department worked with CivicPlus, a digital designer for local governments. The new website is intended to improve access to current and accurate information.

Residents can view the updated website at www.saginaw-mi.com.