City of Saginaw to Unveil ARPA Home Rehabilitation Program

The City of Saginaw is making final preparations before launching its Home Rehabilitation Program.

During a special session before the September 26th Saginaw City Council Meeting, the council allocated $3.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to help rehabilitate occupied housing within the city. The funding program aims to help homeowners with things like roofs, windows, and furnaces that may be in need of repair or replacement.

According to the city, a flyer advertising dates and times to apply for funding was erroneously distributed and circulated. They say the information in that flyer is not confirmed and should be disregarded.

There will be a formal presentation with details on the Home Rehabilitation Program during the November 21st Saginaw City Council Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. The presentation will provide information on the program including what qualifications are required, as well as how to apply.